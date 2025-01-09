Left Menu

Unilever's Market Share Erosion Amid Boycotts and Local Competition

Unilever faces a decline in market share in Indonesia due to boycotts stemming from perceived support for Israel and competition from local brands. The company's sales in Indonesia fell significantly as it grapples with rising prices, negative consumer sentiment, and a shrinking middle class demanding cheaper alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:32 IST
Unilever's Market Share Erosion Amid Boycotts and Local Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Unilever, a global consumer company, is experiencing a significant decline in market share in Indonesia. The drop is attributed to consumer boycotts over Unilever's perceived support for Israel, alongside fierce competition from local brands offering cheaper alternatives.

In Indonesia, Unilever's market share fell to 34.9% in the third quarter, a drop from 38.5% the previous year. The boycott, largely propelled by pro-Palestine groups, has exacerbated Unilever's challenges in maintaining its position in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

To combat these challenges, Unilever is attempting to revamp its Indonesian product lines, improve pricing strategies, and enhance its online sales efforts. The company faces mounting pressure as the Indonesian middle class shrinks, increasing demand for budget-friendly products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025