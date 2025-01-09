Tragic Pilgrimage: Fatal Bus Crash in Karnataka

In a tragic accident, four pilgrims from Karnataka lost their lives when their bus collided with a vegetable-laden truck and another heavy vehicle on Thursday, according to police sources.

The victims hailed predominantly from Kolar and were on their way back to Bengaluru after visiting a temple near Chennai. About 30 other passengers sustained injuries in the crash.

The KSRTC bus, carrying around 55 passengers, attempted to overtake a tipper lorry but collided head-on with a truck from the opposite direction. Further compounding the damage, the tipper lorry also struck the bus from behind. TV footage revealed extensive damage to the bus due to the impact. The injured have been dispatched to nearby hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)