Tragedy Strikes Family Returning from Temple Visit

A tragic vehicular accident near Gularia Bhoop Singh village claimed the life of Usha Devi, 50, and left five family members injured in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place around 6 am on the Ghunghchai-Banda state highway as the family was returning from a visit to Uttarakhand's Purnagiri temple. According to Ghunghchai SHO Rakesh Kumar, the vehicle veered off the road, struck a culvert, and overturned.

The survivors, including Devi's son Amit, daughter-in-law Neetu, granddaughter Anika, relative Suman, and another unidentified person, sustained severe injuries. Officials confirmed that locals joined forces with the police to rescue the injured, who were then transported to the Community Health Centre in Banda for medical attention. A post-mortem has been ordered for the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)