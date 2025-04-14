Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Family Returning from Temple Visit

A tragic car accident near Gularia Bhoop Singh village resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman and injured five family members. The mishap occurred on the Ghunghchai-Banda highway as they returned from Purnagiri temple. Locals aided police in rescuing and treating the injured at a local health center.

Updated: 14-04-2025 17:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic vehicular accident near Gularia Bhoop Singh village claimed the life of Usha Devi, 50, and left five family members injured in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place around 6 am on the Ghunghchai-Banda state highway as the family was returning from a visit to Uttarakhand's Purnagiri temple. According to Ghunghchai SHO Rakesh Kumar, the vehicle veered off the road, struck a culvert, and overturned.

The survivors, including Devi's son Amit, daughter-in-law Neetu, granddaughter Anika, relative Suman, and another unidentified person, sustained severe injuries. Officials confirmed that locals joined forces with the police to rescue the injured, who were then transported to the Community Health Centre in Banda for medical attention. A post-mortem has been ordered for the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

