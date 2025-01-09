Deflationary Pressures Persist as China Stocks Dip

China's stock markets experienced downturns on Thursday, with official data revealing ongoing deflationary pressures. Despite new governmental consumption stimulus efforts, the economic climate remains challenging, prompting investors to seek offshore assets.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index in China fell by 0.3%, the Shanghai Composite Index by 0.6%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.2%. Consumer prices barely rose last year, and factory-gate prices continued their decline, per official data.

In response to sluggish consumer demand, China expanded its trade-in scheme for home appliances. While tech stocks and sectors like defense and rare earths saw gains, domestic investment confidence lags, leading to increased cross-border financial movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)