Left Menu

M&S Breaks Sales Records Despite Retail Challenges

Marks & Spencer (M&S) delivered outstanding results over the Christmas season, with significant growth in food sales making it the top performer among store-based grocery retailers. Despite a recent drop in shares, the company plans to address rising costs and maintain momentum into the new year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:51 IST
M&S Breaks Sales Records Despite Retail Challenges

Marks & Spencer's chief executive announced on Thursday a dedication to offset soaring costs and consumer caution in the upcoming months, even though the retailer posted its strongest performance on the UK high street during the vital Christmas season. M&S shares dropped 5% despite an impressive 8.9% boost in food sales.

This uplift secured M&S's position as the top store-based grocery retailer for Christmas, the most lucrative period of the year for the industry. Chief Executive Stuart Machin noted there was still room for the group to manage challenges facing retailers, such as increased taxes and wage expenses starting April.

M&S maintained strong trading dynamics from 2024 through Christmas, setting new sales records across various segments. "We're not complacent," Machin stated, emphasizing the company's focus on continued growth and record-breaking achievements in food, clothing, home, and beauty categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025