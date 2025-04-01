Left Menu

Europe's LNG Race: A 250-Cargo Challenge Amid Rising Costs

Europe faces a significant challenge in replenishing its gas reserves, needing up to 250 additional LNG cargoes at a cost of $11 billion. This is crucial to meet the 90% storage target amid geopolitical tensions and increased demand. Ukraine also requires extra imports to fill its depleted stores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:35 IST
Europe's LNG Race: A 250-Cargo Challenge Amid Rising Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Europe might require up to 250 additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, costing at least $11 billion, to restore its depleted reserves before winter, industry analysts report.

Facing colder conditions last winter and geopolitical strains from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, European gas stores are at alarmingly low levels, under 34%. The European Commission aims to have these stores 90% full by November 1 to curtail future shortages.

Europe's competition for global LNG supplies intensifies as fewer pipelines supply the region. To meet storage targets, Europe might encounter substantial financial burdens, pricing in by paying premiums amidst Asian demand, said Jason Feer of Poten and Partners during a recent webinar.

Despite targets, many believe delays are likely. Kpler's analysis suggests adjusting regulatory timelines and allows storages to stabilize at 76-78% by November. Ukraine's dire storage conditions compound European pressures, necessitating an estimated 30 LNG cargoes.

Current market disincentives suggest that without government subsidies, filling these reserves might remain nonviable. Nonetheless, regulatory changes may eventually recalibrate incentives favoring seasonal storage injections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025