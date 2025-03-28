Australia Prepares for a Pivotal Election Amid Rising Costs

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has officially announced a national election set for May 3, citing cost-of-living concerns as a primary focus for his campaign. Recent opinion polls indicate a tight race between his Labor party and the opposition Liberal-National coalition as votes from smaller parties are factored in.

At a press conference, Albanese emphasized Australia's resilience and highlighted the importance of building a future despite global challenges. Earlier, he met with Governor-General Sam Mostyn to gain formal permission to call the election, as required under Australia's constitution.

The campaign comes at a critical time, with Albanese facing declining approval ratings due to economic pressures. The Labor party is promoting tax cuts and other family-friendly measures. Meanwhile, opposition leader Peter Dutton focuses on law-and-order and introducing nuclear power, presenting a stark contrast to Labor's renewable energy policies.

