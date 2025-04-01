Left Menu

BJP Protests 'Garbage Cess' Amidst Rising Costs: Karnataka Congress Under Fire

BJP MP K Sudhakar criticizes Karnataka Congress for introducing a 'garbage cess', amidst rising costs and economic strains. Allegations include fiscal mismanagement and new taxes burdening common citizens. The BJP plans protests against these measures, advocating for increased public awareness of responsibilities and government decisions.

BJP MP K Sudhakar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
BJP MP K Sudhakar strongly criticized the Karnataka Congress government over its introduction of a 'garbage cess', accusing it of imposing undue taxes on common citizens. This move comes despite the government's claim of a massive Rs 4 lakh crore annual budget, with recent years showing revenue deficits.

Speaking to ANI, Sudhakar highlighted additional financial pressures faced by citizens, citing the fourth hike in milk prices in under a year and increased power tariffs. The implementation of the 'garbage cess', according to Sudhakar, further strains middle and lower-income groups.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi echoed these sentiments, labeling the state government as 'bankrupt'. High costs have reportedly sparked widespread inflation and economic hardship in Karnataka. BJP leaders, including BY Vijayendra, have announced protests, accusing the Congress government of financial mismanagement and arrogance, with plans for a Jana Aakrosh Yatra starting from Mysuru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

