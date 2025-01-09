Inspection Train Fire Disrupts Services in Jharkhand

A major incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Palamu district as an inspection train was engulfed in flames, bringing railway operations to a halt for over an hour, stated an official.

The fire erupted at the Garhwa Road Junction in the afternoon, and preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as the likely cause, though a detailed inquiry is pending, the official added.

No casualties were reported, and two fire tenders effectively extinguished the blaze. Meanwhile, the Government Railway Police have launched a probe to ascertain the exact reasons behind the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)