Inspection Train Fire Disrupts Services in Jharkhand
A fire consumed an inspection train in Palamu district's Garhwa Road Junction, Jharkhand, disrupting railway services for over an hour. The initial inquiry suggests a short circuit caused the fire. No injuries were reported, and the Government Railway Police are investigating the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:57 IST
A major incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Palamu district as an inspection train was engulfed in flames, bringing railway operations to a halt for over an hour, stated an official.
The fire erupted at the Garhwa Road Junction in the afternoon, and preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as the likely cause, though a detailed inquiry is pending, the official added.
No casualties were reported, and two fire tenders effectively extinguished the blaze. Meanwhile, the Government Railway Police have launched a probe to ascertain the exact reasons behind the fire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
