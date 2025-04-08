Left Menu

Vish Srinivasan Takes Helm as CEO of Bahwan CyberTek's Global Services

Bahwan CyberTek Group (BCT) appoints Vish Srinivasan as CEO of its Global Services Business. With over 25 years of experience, Vish is tasked with driving BCT's strategic vision of AI-led innovation and global growth. His previous role focused on expanding partnerships and market presence, achieving significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:22 IST
Vish Srinivasan Takes Helm as CEO of Bahwan CyberTek's Global Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bahwan CyberTek Group (BCT), known for its AI-powered digital transformation solutions, has appointed Vish Srinivasan as the new Chief Executive Officer of its Global Services Business. This strategic move is immediately effective as announced by S. Durgaprasad, Co-Founder, Director, and Group CEO of BCT.

Vish, a seasoned leader with over 25 years in the industry, has been an integral part of BCT for nearly two decades. He has played a crucial role in driving the company's innovation and expanding its business. His expertise will steer BCT through its next chapter of AI-led growth and global leadership in IT services.

Expressing his gratitude, Vish emphasized the importance of operational excellence and customer-centric innovation. He plans to focus on sustainable growth and helping clients adapt to the rapidly changing digital landscape, continuing BCT's legacy of excellence and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025