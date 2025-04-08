Vish Srinivasan Takes Helm as CEO of Bahwan CyberTek's Global Services

Bahwan CyberTek Group (BCT), known for its AI-powered digital transformation solutions, has appointed Vish Srinivasan as the new Chief Executive Officer of its Global Services Business. This strategic move is immediately effective as announced by S. Durgaprasad, Co-Founder, Director, and Group CEO of BCT.

Vish, a seasoned leader with over 25 years in the industry, has been an integral part of BCT for nearly two decades. He has played a crucial role in driving the company's innovation and expanding its business. His expertise will steer BCT through its next chapter of AI-led growth and global leadership in IT services.

Expressing his gratitude, Vish emphasized the importance of operational excellence and customer-centric innovation. He plans to focus on sustainable growth and helping clients adapt to the rapidly changing digital landscape, continuing BCT's legacy of excellence and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)