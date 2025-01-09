Left Menu

Global Cybersecurity Firm Rubrik Expands Footprint in Bengaluru's Embassy TechVillage

Embassy Office Parks REIT has leased 207,000 square feet of office space to cybersecurity firm Rubrik at Bengaluru's Embassy TechVillage, highlighting strong demand for premium workspaces. Real estate consultancy Colliers India facilitated the deal, which comes amid robust demand from multinational corporations establishing Global Capability Centres in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:29 IST
Global Cybersecurity Firm Rubrik Expands Footprint in Bengaluru's Embassy TechVillage
Embassy Office Parks REIT, India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust, has successfully leased 207,000 square feet of prime office space to global cybersecurity firm Rubrik at the upscale Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru. This move underscores a growing demand for premium real estate in the region.

A regulatory filing on Thursday confirmed the signing of an Agreement to Lease with Rubrik, facilitated by real estate consultant Colliers India. While the monthly rental price remains undisclosed, it is speculated by market insiders to be approximately Rs 115 per square foot.

Embassy TechVillage, located along Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, serves as one of Embassy REIT's flagship properties, featuring world-class office spaces and a range of retail and recreational amenities. The move signals a trend as multinational corporations continue to establish Global Capability Centres in India, prompting increased leasing activity.

