Jharkhand's Revenue Journey: On Track for Financial Success

In the current fiscal year, Jharkhand has accomplished 62% of its revenue collection target by December 31, according to Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore.

During a review meeting, Kishore voiced confidence in meeting 90-95% of the Rs 26,000 crore target by March. Discussions focused on boosting revenue through better coordination across departments.

Kishore plans meetings with key department leaders and the development of an application to monitor revenue collection efforts, ensuring increased efficiency and target achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)