Jharkhand's Revenue Journey: On Track for Financial Success
Jharkhand has met 62% of its fiscal revenue target by December 31, with a target of Rs 26,000 crore. Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore expects 90-95% to be achieved by March 31. Various strategies were discussed for increasing revenue, including improved coordination and creating a monitoring application.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:30 IST
In the current fiscal year, Jharkhand has accomplished 62% of its revenue collection target by December 31, according to Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore.
During a review meeting, Kishore voiced confidence in meeting 90-95% of the Rs 26,000 crore target by March. Discussions focused on boosting revenue through better coordination across departments.
Kishore plans meetings with key department leaders and the development of an application to monitor revenue collection efforts, ensuring increased efficiency and target achievement.
