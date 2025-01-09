Soaring Heights: Bangalore Airport Achieves 40 Million Passenger Milestone

In a landmark year, Bangalore International Airport's passenger traffic surged by 9% to reach 40.73 million in 2024. This growth was propelled by increased air traffic movements and the introduction of new destinations, according to Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

The airport also marked its highest-ever annual cargo tonnage at 496,227 MT, underlining robust performance across international and domestic segments. The milestone of welcoming over 40 million passengers in a year has positioned the airport as a large global aviation hub.

The expansion strategy has included partnering with new airlines like Virgin Atlantic and Salam Air, boosting flight frequency and capacity. Consequently, the airport has secured its spot as India's third busiest in terms of international traffic with substantial enhancements in both passenger and cargo sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)