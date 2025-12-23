Left Menu

Pakistan Airlines Auction: A Second Shot at Revamp

Pakistan's government received three bids for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in its second televised auction in an effort to privatize the state carrier. Last year's attempt failed with just one insufficient bid. The sale is part of a broader plan to bolster investor confidence under the IMF bailout.

Updated: 23-12-2025 12:14 IST
In a bid to revive its aviation sector, Pakistan held a televised auction to privatize its national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Three bids were submitted during the process, a marked improvement from last year's solitary and insufficient offer.

The auction marks a significant step as the country pushes for vital economic reforms under the International Monetary Fund's direction. The transparency of the auction, emphasized by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aims to encourage investment and restore stakeholder trust.

This initiative is part of Pakistan's broader strategy to privatize loss-making state enterprises. The goal is to enhance fiscal discipline and investor confidence by selling stakes in various public sector entities, including banks and power companies.

