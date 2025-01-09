Left Menu

India's Import Revision Sparks Call for Transparent Trade Accounting

The commerce ministry's revision of data highlights discrepancies in India's gold, silver, and electronics imports from April to November 2024. Adjustments reveal billions of dollars' worth of corrections, prompting calls for transparency in trade documentation. GTRI stresses the necessity for accurate data collection and detailed government explanations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Significant revisions in India's import data have prompted concerns from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), urging the need for transparent trade documentation. Adjustments in gold, silver, and electronics imports were noted for the period of April to November 2024, reflecting earlier discrepancies.

According to GTRI, the data revisions underscore the necessity for meticulous trade data handling, particularly concerning high-value commodities. Revised figures saw India's electronics imports reduced by USD 2.7 billion, while silver imports showed a USD 0.95 billion decrease during the same period.

The revised figures have far-reaching implications for trade policy, economic forecasting, and revenue estimations. Ensuring precise data collection and minimizing reporting errors are crucial steps to avoid such extensive corrections in the future, providing a clearer view of India's trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

