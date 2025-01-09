TCS Announces Mixed Quarterly Results Amid Seasonal Challenges

TCS, India's leading IT services provider, announced an 11.95% rise in its net profit for the December quarter, totaling Rs 12,380 crore. This increase comes amid challenging seasonal conditions that typically affect financial performance in the period due to the holiday season.

Despite a minor revenue decrease compared to the September quarter, reaching Rs 63,973 crore, TCS managed to secure significant new order bookings valued at USD 10.2 billion, surpassing last year's USD 7.9 billion.

Chief Executive K Krithivasan highlighted the ongoing macroeconomic factors impacting the IT sector. Nevertheless, the company plans to maintain its growth through diverse industries and service lines. Revenue from India has notably surged by 70%, with over 9% contribution to the overall revenue.

