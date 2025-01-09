Left Menu

TCS Announces Mixed Quarterly Results Amid Seasonal Challenges

India's largest IT services company, TCS, reported an increase in net profit to Rs 12,380 crore for the December quarter, an 11.95% rise from the previous year. Despite a slight revenue dip, the company witnessed substantial growth in new orders and projected optimistic growth through 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:12 IST
TCS Announces Mixed Quarterly Results Amid Seasonal Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TCS, India's leading IT services provider, announced an 11.95% rise in its net profit for the December quarter, totaling Rs 12,380 crore. This increase comes amid challenging seasonal conditions that typically affect financial performance in the period due to the holiday season.

Despite a minor revenue decrease compared to the September quarter, reaching Rs 63,973 crore, TCS managed to secure significant new order bookings valued at USD 10.2 billion, surpassing last year's USD 7.9 billion.

Chief Executive K Krithivasan highlighted the ongoing macroeconomic factors impacting the IT sector. Nevertheless, the company plans to maintain its growth through diverse industries and service lines. Revenue from India has notably surged by 70%, with over 9% contribution to the overall revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025