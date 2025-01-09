Tragedy Strikes at Mungeli Smelting Plant

A fatal incident has occurred at a smelting plant in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, where a silo collapse led to the death of one laborer and injured another. Authorities speculate additional workers may be trapped under the wreckage.

The accident took place at Kusum Smelters Private Limited near Rambod village, roughly 100 kilometers from Raipur, around 1:30 pm, just as employees were breaking for lunch. The iron silo, designed for storing dust materials, gave way, trapping workers beneath it.

Police and rescue teams swiftly arrived on the scene, utilizing cranes and gas cutters in the ongoing search for survivors. Tragically, Manoj Kumar, one of the two injured workers, succumbed to his injuries at a Bilaspur hospital. Efforts, led by the district collector and superintendent of police, continue to locate those feared missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)