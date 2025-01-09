Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Mungeli Smelting Plant

A silo collapse at a smelting plant in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, claimed one life and injured another, with fears that more workers are trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing, as officials strive to manage the crisis. The accident, occurring during lunchtime, has prompted a swift response from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:13 IST

  India

A fatal incident has occurred at a smelting plant in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, where a silo collapse led to the death of one laborer and injured another. Authorities speculate additional workers may be trapped under the wreckage.

The accident took place at Kusum Smelters Private Limited near Rambod village, roughly 100 kilometers from Raipur, around 1:30 pm, just as employees were breaking for lunch. The iron silo, designed for storing dust materials, gave way, trapping workers beneath it.

Police and rescue teams swiftly arrived on the scene, utilizing cranes and gas cutters in the ongoing search for survivors. Tragically, Manoj Kumar, one of the two injured workers, succumbed to his injuries at a Bilaspur hospital. Efforts, led by the district collector and superintendent of police, continue to locate those feared missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

