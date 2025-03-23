Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Comprehensive Naxalite Rehabilitation and Compensation Policy Unveiled

The Chhattisgarh government has launched a robust rehabilitation policy for victims of Maoist violence. The policy includes land allocation, increased compensation, and job support for victims' families and surrendered Naxalites. It balances strict action and rehabilitation to curb Naxalism effectively.

The Chhattisgarh government has approved a new rehabilitation policy aimed at assisting victims of Maoist violence and surrendered Naxalites. The policy, according to officials, includes provisions for land allocation, increased compensation, and educational opportunities for affected individuals.

Under the 'Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025,' the compensation for informers aiding police has been increased, along with financial assistance for land acquisition and job opportunities for victims' families. The state emphasizes a balanced approach to eliminate Naxalism effectively.

Surrendered Naxalites are set to receive rehabilitation and legal support, including cash assistance for weapons surrendered and incentives for aiding in explosive seizures. The policy also revises reward structures for different ranks within the outlawed groups, signifying the government's comprehensive initiative against Naxalism.

