Tragic Pilgrimage: SUV Accident Claims Lives of Two Doctors

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, claiming the lives of two women and injuring four others when an SUV collided with a culvert, police reported.

According to SDOP Vijay Yadav, the SUV, carrying a group of six doctors from Maharashtra, plunged into a ditch on Guna-Shivpuri Road under Kolaras police station limits around 7:30 am.

The victims were in the midst of a pilgrimage, travelling from Ayodhya to Ujjain. Tanvi Acharya, 50, and Neelam Pandit, 55, lost their lives, while four others were hospitalized for treatment. The survivors are from various districts in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)