Tragic Pilgrimage: SUV Accident Claims Lives of Two Doctors
Two female doctors from Maharashtra died and four others were injured when their SUV hit a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The victims were on a pilgrimage from Ayodhya to Ujjain. The accident occurred on Guna-Shivpuri Road, with the survivors receiving treatment at a local hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 23-03-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 14:28 IST
A tragic accident occurred on Sunday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, claiming the lives of two women and injuring four others when an SUV collided with a culvert, police reported.
According to SDOP Vijay Yadav, the SUV, carrying a group of six doctors from Maharashtra, plunged into a ditch on Guna-Shivpuri Road under Kolaras police station limits around 7:30 am.
The victims were in the midst of a pilgrimage, travelling from Ayodhya to Ujjain. Tanvi Acharya, 50, and Neelam Pandit, 55, lost their lives, while four others were hospitalized for treatment. The survivors are from various districts in Maharashtra.
