Jeju Air's High Utilization: Efficiency or Overexertion?

Jeju Air was soaring high before its catastrophic crash in 2024, marked by the highest passenger volumes and unmatched flying hours compared to its domestic and international peers. The disaster, which claimed 179 lives, has put the budget airline under intense scrutiny.

Authorities are probing possible maintenance lapses, suspecting a bird strike and analyzing circumstances like a rushed second landing attempt, while examining Jeju Air's safety and maintenance history. Despite accusations, the airline asserts its compliance with regulatory safety standards.

Under CEO Kim E-bae, Jeju Air has faced significant fines, yet has persisted with its high utilization rates paralleled by no other domestic budget carrier, reflecting its strategy of economic efficiency as it competes with giants like Ryanair and AirAsia.

(With inputs from agencies.)