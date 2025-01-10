Left Menu

Jeju Air's High Utilization: Efficiency or Overexertion?

Before its tragic crash, Jeju Air was expanding by maximizing flight hours. The airline faced scrutiny after a devastating accident. While authorities investigate potential maintenance oversights, Jeju Air maintains adherence to safety regulations. Despite more fines than rivals, Jeju Air's high utilization rates reflect its operational strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 07:36 IST
Jeju Air's High Utilization: Efficiency or Overexertion?

Jeju Air was soaring high before its catastrophic crash in 2024, marked by the highest passenger volumes and unmatched flying hours compared to its domestic and international peers. The disaster, which claimed 179 lives, has put the budget airline under intense scrutiny.

Authorities are probing possible maintenance lapses, suspecting a bird strike and analyzing circumstances like a rushed second landing attempt, while examining Jeju Air's safety and maintenance history. Despite accusations, the airline asserts its compliance with regulatory safety standards.

Under CEO Kim E-bae, Jeju Air has faced significant fines, yet has persisted with its high utilization rates paralleled by no other domestic budget carrier, reflecting its strategy of economic efficiency as it competes with giants like Ryanair and AirAsia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025