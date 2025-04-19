Mumbai Airport Scheduled Closure for Pre-Monsoon Runway Maintenance
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will halt operations for six hours on May 8 for essential runway maintenance. The Mumbai International Airport Ltd has issued a NOTAM to allow airlines and stakeholders to adjust schedules accordingly, ensuring infrastructure readiness for the monsoon season.
Flight operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport are set to cease for six hours on May 8 due to runway maintenance, according to a statement by the private airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).
MIAL emphasized that a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was circulated six months prior to allow necessary schedule adjustments by airlines and relevant parties. The maintenance work, designed to ensure operational readiness for the monsoon, involves both the primary and secondary runways.
This essential annual maintenance aims at preserving the longevity of the airport's airside infrastructure, with experts inspecting for potential issues such as wear, tear, and waterlogging. This ensures safe operations during the challenging monsoon period, MIAL reported.
