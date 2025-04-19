Left Menu

Mumbai Airport Set for Strategic Maintenance: Crucial Runway Closure Announced

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai will suspend operations for six hours on May 9 due to essential runway maintenance. The closure is part of annual pre-monsoon works aimed at ensuring safety. A notice was issued months in advance to aid airlines in schedule adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will see a temporary shutdown of operations for six hours on May 9, the airport's management announced. This closure aims to facilitate essential maintenance of its runways before monsoon season.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) confirmed that this strategic maintenance was communicated well in advance through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), allowing airlines to plan their schedules accordingly.

During this period, both primary and secondary runways will remain non-operational. The maintenance ensures the airport's infrastructure is prepared for monsoon challenges, focusing on surface inspection, waterlogging prevention, and maintaining safety standards for landing and take-offs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

