Vande Bharat 2.0: The Future of Indian Railways Unveiled

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the new Vande Bharat 2.0 trains at Integral Coach Factory. This upgraded train saves 30% energy, reaches 180 kmph, and includes advanced safety features. ICF, established in 1955, produces over 2,500 coaches annually, employing more than 9,300 workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accompanied by General Manager U Subba Rao, conducted an inspection at the Integral Coach Factory, focusing on the innovative Vande Bharat 2.0 train series. The inspection included a review of the facility's furnishing division, sleeper coaches, and pantry cars currently in production.

Integral Coach Factory, inaugurated in 1955, stands as one of India's oldest production units. Spanning 511 acres, ICF employs over 9,300 workers and produces upward of 2,500 coaches annually, playing a critical role in the nation's rail infrastructure.

The Vande Bharat 2.0 trains, designed to be energy-efficient and technologically advanced, boast a 30% reduction in electrical energy usage. The trains can reach up to 180 kmph and are equipped with the KAVACH collision avoidance system, improved fire safety, and floodproof mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

