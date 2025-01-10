Left Menu

Pushing Boundaries: ACE Industry Calls for New PLI Round

The appliances and consumer electronics industry seeks a new PLI scheme for high-value components like compressors and motors. CEAMA advocates for tax and tariff reductions to enhance global competitiveness. Creating excellence centers and easing QCO standards are also suggested to boost manufacturing and exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The appliances and consumer electronics sector has called on the government to inaugurate a second phase of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, focusing on high-value components such as compressors and motors. CEAMA, the sector's leading industry body, has also urged a rationalization of taxes.

Furthermore, reducing tariffs on imports could propel products to be more globally competitive, as stated by Sunil Vachani, President of CEAMA, at the association's annual event. He emphasized the importance of establishing large coastal centers of excellence to offer SMEs plug-and-play facilities and attractive land rates for corporates.

The government was also urged to delay the implementation of the Quality Control Order (QCO) and BIS standards, ensuring firms have sufficient time to comply. As a testament to the PLI scheme's success, Vachani highlighted a significant rise in sector value addition, attributing it to increased investment and expressing confidence that a new round of PLI will elevate this further. Minister Jitin Prasada endorsed these proposals with supportive industry insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

