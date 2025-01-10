Left Menu

CS Tech AI Secures Major Water Project in Maharashtra

CS Tech AI has secured a significant Rs 381.18-crore project from the Maharashtra government to link the Wainganga-Nal rivers. This initiative aims to tackle water distribution issues in seven districts through detailed project reports involving advanced technology and engineering for key infrastructure developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:11 IST
CS Tech AI Secures Major Water Project in Maharashtra
Representative image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

CS Tech AI has announced the acquisition of a substantial Rs 381.18-crore project from the Maharashtra government, focusing on the Wainganga-Nal river linking initiative. The project is part of a broader effort to resolve water distribution challenges affecting the districts of Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Washim, and Buldhana.

The Nagpur-based firm, formerly known as Ceinsys Tech Limited, is tasked with preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR). This includes conducting surveys, hydrology studies, and designing vital infrastructure components such as canals, pipelines, tunnels, tanks, and lift irrigation systems. To enhance project execution, CS Tech AI has teamed up with Nippon Koei India Private Limited, the Indian arm of a Japanese conglomerate.

Kaushik Khona, Managing Director at CS Tech AI, stated, "This project marks substantial progress in meeting Maharashtra's water needs. Our proficiency in technology and engineering will ensure the initiative's goals are met effectively." The company plans to utilize cutting-edge technologies such as aerial LiDAR, photogrammetry, and satellite imagery for efficient execution, alongside leading conceptual planning and cost estimation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025