CS Tech AI Secures Major Water Project in Maharashtra

CS Tech AI has announced the acquisition of a substantial Rs 381.18-crore project from the Maharashtra government, focusing on the Wainganga-Nal river linking initiative. The project is part of a broader effort to resolve water distribution challenges affecting the districts of Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Washim, and Buldhana.

The Nagpur-based firm, formerly known as Ceinsys Tech Limited, is tasked with preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR). This includes conducting surveys, hydrology studies, and designing vital infrastructure components such as canals, pipelines, tunnels, tanks, and lift irrigation systems. To enhance project execution, CS Tech AI has teamed up with Nippon Koei India Private Limited, the Indian arm of a Japanese conglomerate.

Kaushik Khona, Managing Director at CS Tech AI, stated, "This project marks substantial progress in meeting Maharashtra's water needs. Our proficiency in technology and engineering will ensure the initiative's goals are met effectively." The company plans to utilize cutting-edge technologies such as aerial LiDAR, photogrammetry, and satellite imagery for efficient execution, alongside leading conceptual planning and cost estimation efforts.

