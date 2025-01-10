Dollar Dominance: Sustained Strength Amid Rising Yields
The U.S. dollar is poised for a sixth week of gains against other currencies, driven by elevated bond yields and anticipation of strong job numbers. Concerns over inflation and U.S. tariffs have prompted global bond sell-offs, benefitting the dollar and affecting competing currencies.
For the sixth consecutive week, the U.S. dollar is set to outpace other currencies, bolstered by high bond yields and the anticipation of strong U.S. job numbers. Meanwhile, sterling continues its downward trajectory.
Fears of escalating inflation and potential tariff changes under President Donald Trump's new administration have sparked a global bond sell-off. This activity has propelled the dollar forward, leaving other currencies struggling against its strength.
U.S. Treasury yields were notably high on Friday, with the 10-year yield climbing 10 basis points to 4.69% this week. Investors remain cautious ahead of critical U.S. non-farm payrolls data, as robust figures could alter market expectations for interest rate adjustments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
