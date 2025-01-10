SpiceJet's Fleet Set for a Soaring Comeback

Domestic carrier SpiceJet announced its intention to reintegrate 10 of its grounded aircraft, including four Boeing B737 Max models, by mid-April. The airline has been actively expanding its fleet since October 2024, adding a mix of serviced and leased planes.

This initiative follows a recent pact with US-based StandardAero Inc, focusing on the restoration of SpiceJet's grounded MAX fleet. Currently, SpiceJet operates 28 of its 62 aircraft, with several models awaiting return to service.

The airline's network expansion strategy has already introduced over 60 new flights, aiming to boost connectivity and service. The agreement with StandardAero builds on successful partnerships with CFM International, enhancing fleet operations and customer options.

(With inputs from agencies.)