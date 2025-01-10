Left Menu

SpiceJet's Fleet Set for a Soaring Comeback

SpiceJet plans to reintegrate 10 grounded aircraft, including four Boeing B737 Max, by mid-April. This move, backed by a pact with StandardAero Inc, is part of a network expansion strategy, adding over 60 new flights. SpiceJet aims to enhance fleet size and passenger connectivity.

Updated: 10-01-2025 16:09 IST
  • India

Domestic carrier SpiceJet announced its intention to reintegrate 10 of its grounded aircraft, including four Boeing B737 Max models, by mid-April. The airline has been actively expanding its fleet since October 2024, adding a mix of serviced and leased planes.

This initiative follows a recent pact with US-based StandardAero Inc, focusing on the restoration of SpiceJet's grounded MAX fleet. Currently, SpiceJet operates 28 of its 62 aircraft, with several models awaiting return to service.

The airline's network expansion strategy has already introduced over 60 new flights, aiming to boost connectivity and service. The agreement with StandardAero builds on successful partnerships with CFM International, enhancing fleet operations and customer options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

