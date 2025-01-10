Wall Street Braces for Labor Report Amid Inflation Worries

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures dipped as investors braced for a critical labor market report. The anticipation of policy changes under President-elect Trump, combined with inflation concerns, have complicated the Federal Reserve's monetary strategy.

At 7:06 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis saw a decrease of 0.15%, S&P 500 E-minis dropped 0.31%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down by 0.37%. Treasury yields heightened anxiety, with the 10-year benchmark near an eight-month high.

The Labor Department's upcoming report is expected to show 160,000 new jobs in December, keeping unemployment steady at 4.2%. Investors eagerly await the University of Michigan's sentiment report and the expected impacts of Trump's economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)