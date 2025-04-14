Controversy Surrounds Abrego Garcia's Deportation by Trump Administration

The Trump administration is facing criticism for its handling of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation. Despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling to bring him back to the United States, the administration remains noncommittal about its plans, raising questions about potential contempt of court.

Abrego Garcia, who had been living in the U.S. for 14 years, was mistakenly deported to El Salvador last month. The government contends he is affiliated with the MS-13 gang, yet Abrego Garcia disputes this claim, having never faced charges related to such activities. His deportation was labeled an 'administrative error.'

The federal court is demanding specifics on Abrego Garcia's location and the steps being pursued for his return. Legal proceedings underscore serious challenges to the administration's assertions of authority over immigration, drawing increased scrutiny from judicial and public figures alike.

