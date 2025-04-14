Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Abrego Garcia's Deportation by Trump Administration

The Trump administration is under scrutiny for deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, despite judicial orders to bring him back to the U.S. A federal judge demands clarity on the steps being taken to facilitate his return, with the administration citing an error and fluctuating accusations of gang affiliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maryland | Updated: 14-04-2025 05:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 05:02 IST
Controversy Surrounds Abrego Garcia's Deportation by Trump Administration
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is facing criticism for its handling of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation. Despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling to bring him back to the United States, the administration remains noncommittal about its plans, raising questions about potential contempt of court.

Abrego Garcia, who had been living in the U.S. for 14 years, was mistakenly deported to El Salvador last month. The government contends he is affiliated with the MS-13 gang, yet Abrego Garcia disputes this claim, having never faced charges related to such activities. His deportation was labeled an 'administrative error.'

The federal court is demanding specifics on Abrego Garcia's location and the steps being pursued for his return. Legal proceedings underscore serious challenges to the administration's assertions of authority over immigration, drawing increased scrutiny from judicial and public figures alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025