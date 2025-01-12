Rising Borrowing Costs Challenge UK's Fiscal Plans
UK borrowing costs have surged to levels unseen since the 2007-08 financial crisis, impacting government fiscal strategies. Increased government debt supply has pushed up gilt yields. This trend is mirrored by other economies facing similar debt levels, influencing global borrowing costs and inflation expectations.
London—The UK's borrowing costs have escalated to their highest since the 2007-08 financial crisis, posing significant implications for the government's fiscal policies. Yields on gilts, the term for UK government bonds, reflect the interest rates the government pays on its borrowing, which have risen notably.
The yield on ten-year debt touched 4.82%, the highest since 2008, and the 30-year gilt yield reached a 27-year high of 5.383%. Such increases are due to the rising supply of government debt, decreasing bond prices, a phenomenon related to the government's considerable borrowing plans since October.
Alongside the UK, other major economies like the US and France are experiencing similar borrowing cost hikes due to their own substantial budget deficits. This global trend suggests higher interest and inflation rates could prolong, impacting the fiscal strategies of countries worldwide.
