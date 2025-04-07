Left Menu

Driving Growth: Mumbai’s Dream to Hit USD 300 Billion GDP By 2030

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Growth Hub aims to boost GDP to USD 300 billion by 2030. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes accelerating various projects, involving sectors like tourism, industry, and urban development. Implementation will focus on sustainable, world-class development with 37 projects and eight policies in collaboration with seven agencies.

Updated: 07-04-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated the ambition of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) Growth Hub to boost the area's GDP to USD 300 billion by 2030. This announcement was made during a meeting of the MMR Growth Hub Regulatory Board, emphasizing the acceleration of multiple projects in tourism, industry, and urban development.

Since the report's preparation in September 2024, the development plan for MMR includes spearheading 37 projects and crafting eight policies with contributions from various sectors. The plan includes the active participation of seven agencies overseeing the sustainable implementation of these projects.

Highlighting key initiatives, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office noted global standard projects including an IICT center at Goregaon Film City and an integrated transport plan for Vadhvan Port. Additionally, the comprehensive development of the MMR entails launching industrial cities, health cities, affordable housing, and tourism projects. Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik emphasized the importance of this endeavor which has even received acknowledgment at the Chief Secretary's Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

