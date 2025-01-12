ITA Airways Reestablishes Rome-Tripoli Connection

Italy's ITA Airways resumed direct flights to Libya's Tripoli on Sunday, becoming the first major Western European airline to do so after a decade-long hiatus caused by Libya's civil war. ITA and Tripoli's transport minister confirmed the development, marking a significant milestone in restoring connectivity with the North African country.

ITA Airways will operate two direct flights weekly from Rome's Fiumicino Airport to Tripoli's Mitiga Airport. Andrea Benassi, the general manager of ITA Airways, emphasized the airline's commitment to strengthening commercial and cultural ties between Libya and Italy, promoting bilateral relations.

While security conditions in Libya have improved, enabling the partial return of international airlines, efforts to resolve the political crisis remain ongoing. The European Union continues to ban Libyan civil aviation from its airspace. However, Libya's transport minister expressed a readiness to expand air connectivity within the EU.

