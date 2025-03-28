Brazil Strengthens Economic Ties with Vietnam: Opportunities in Aviation and Meat Processing

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during his visit to Hanoi, announced potential deals that could see Vietnam becoming a hub for Brazilian meat processing, and the host of Embraer planes in its aviation sector. Lula’s meeting with Vietnam's President Luong Cuong centered on expanding economic ties between the two countries.

Under pressure from previous U.S. administration policies, Vietnam has sought to balance its trade while expressing interest in Brazilian beef imports, potentially attracting investments from Brazilian food giant JBS. Simultaneously, discussions about possible Embraer jets sales to Vietnam Airlines are underway, as Brazil aims to boost its aviation exports to the Asian country.

Beyond commerce, Lula invited Vietnam to the upcoming BRICS summit in Brazil and signaled intentions for a Mercosur trade agreement. The bilateral relationship, further solidified with a five-year action plan, reflects ambitions to deepen cooperation across defense, agriculture, energy, and even football.

(With inputs from agencies.)