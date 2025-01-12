India-Nepal Talks Foster Trade Relations

India has expressed concerns over challenges faced by its milk exporters to Nepal, with the latter agreeing to consider the importation of products like whey and cheese, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

The issue was discussed at the India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Committee meeting on Trade, Transit, and Cooperation to Combat Unauthorised Trade held in Kathmandu from January 10-11.

Furthermore, discussions included a review of the Treaty of Transit and Trade, harmonisation of standards, mutual market access, and the electrification of the Raxaul-Birgunj rail line, among other issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)