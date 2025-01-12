India-Nepal Talks Foster Trade Relations
India has raised concerns over milk exports to Nepal, which agreed to facilitate imports of products like whey and cheese. Talks during the India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Meeting focused on revising trade treaties and infrastructure development, with agreements made on axle weight for transit vehicles and plant product inclusions.
- India
India has expressed concerns over challenges faced by its milk exporters to Nepal, with the latter agreeing to consider the importation of products like whey and cheese, according to an official statement released on Sunday.
The issue was discussed at the India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Committee meeting on Trade, Transit, and Cooperation to Combat Unauthorised Trade held in Kathmandu from January 10-11.
Furthermore, discussions included a review of the Treaty of Transit and Trade, harmonisation of standards, mutual market access, and the electrification of the Raxaul-Birgunj rail line, among other issues.
