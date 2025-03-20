Mohammed Siraj's Emotional Transition from RCB to Gujarat Titans

Mohammed Siraj is shifting gears for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, set to play for Gujarat Titans. Formerly with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Siraj shared his sentiments about his tenure there, acknowledging the instrumental role Virat Kohli played in his career. He emphasized the emotional impact of leaving RCB, a team he joined in 2018 for Rs 2.6 crore, playing in 87 matches, and becoming RCB's third-highest wicket-taker.

Siraj expressed deep appreciation for Kohli's unwavering support through his ups and downs. During the IPL, Siraj often delivered clutch performances, with notable achievements including four playoff qualifications with RCB and a personal best season in 2023, where he took 19 wickets over 14 matches. Despite these efforts, Siraj never clinched a trophy with RCB and now anticipates a new chapter with Gujarat Titans.

Reflecting on his RCB journey, Siraj recounted clinching 15 wickets in 14 matches last season, contributing to RCB's dramatic recovery from a string of early losses to a playoff spot, though ultimately falling to Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator. Siraj last played competitive cricket in January against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy. Looking ahead, he expresses eagerness to join the ranks of Gujarat Titans' bowling lineup.

