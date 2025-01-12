Rail Link Change Sparks Debate in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah raised concerns over a proposed alteration in the operations of the Kashmir-Jammu rail link. Abdullah emphasized that asking passengers to change trains at Katra would compromise the project's objectives.

In a post on social media platform X, he stressed understanding the need for security but argued that the train swap undermines the project's multicrore investment. He proposed conducting security checks at Katra or Jammu rather than forcing a transfer.

The chief minister's comments followed reports suggesting that travelers on the Kashmir-Jammu line might be required to switch trains during their journey. He stated there is no finalized plan yet and expressed readiness to provide feedback when necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)