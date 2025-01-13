China and Hong Kong Markets Slide Amid U.S.-China Yield Gap

Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets faced declines on Monday, as the growing U.S.-China yield gap and reduced expectations for U.S. rate cuts weighed heavily. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.45%, while China's blue-chip CSI300 saw a 0.47% decrease, with its financial sub-index falling 0.8%.

Significant pressure was noted across tech giants, which plummeted by 1.38%, leading the market downturn. This sell-off was influenced by robust U.S. job data from the previous Friday, which diminished hopes for further rate cuts, sparking a broad correction on Wall Street.

Analysts from CICC emphasized that the increasing yield gap, driven by a decline in Chinese yields, has intensified market pressure. Trading is expected to remain range-bound due to caution over Hong Kong stocks, despite China's promising export and import data closing the year positively.

