Left Menu

China's Vehicle Export Surge: Navigating Trade Barriers

China's vehicle exports are set to grow modestly at 5.8% to 6.2 million units this year, following significant growth in 2024. While domestic sales rise, electric vehicle exports have declined due to European tariffs, prompting China to shift focus to hybrid exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:26 IST
China's Vehicle Export Surge: Navigating Trade Barriers

China's vehicle exports are projected to increase by 5.8% this year, down from a robust 19.3% rise in 2024, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). This slowdown reflects challenges amid rising European tariffs and shifting export strategies.

While overall vehicle sales in China are expected to see a modest 4.7% increase, electric vehicle exports have taken a hit, declining 10.4% against a backdrop of new tariffs imposed by the European Union. In response, Chinese automakers are boosting hybrid vehicle exports as a strategic pivot.

Supportive policies, such as continued auto trade-in subsidies, are crucial for sustaining growth in the domestic market, despite mounting competition and external pressures. Last year, over 6.6 million cars in China benefitted from government incentives, underscoring their importance in buoying the auto sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025