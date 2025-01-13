Tianneng Unveils Global Brand Slogan: 'Energy For All'

In a recent announcement in Huzhou, China, Tianneng introduced its new global brand slogan, 'Energy For All'. The initiative underscores the company's commitment to fostering a global energy community rooted in mutual enhancement and collaborative progress.

Tianneng envisions interconnected global technologies and industrial advancements, advocating for sustainable energy practices that drive green economic growth globally. The company aims to ensure all countries and regions benefit equally from energy innovation.

Through its focus on resource conservation and ecological balance, Tianneng is dedicated to supporting the 'dual carbon strategy' and building a sustainable circular economy, demonstrating its commitment to a greener future.

