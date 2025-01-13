Thailand Greenlights Casino Bill to Boost Economy and Tourism

Thailand's Cabinet has approved a draft law legalizing casinos, a move aimed at rejuvenating both its tourism sector and sluggish economy. While certain gambling activities like boxing and horse racing are permitted, casinos continue to remain outlawed in the nation.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated that the bill not only aims to draw investments but also aims to resolve issues of illegal gambling. She highlighted that the initiative is part of a larger governmental strategy to endorse sustainable tourism. The Finance Ministry, which backs the legislation, plans to offer further details on the proposed entertainment complexes in due course.

The draft law suggests casinos can operate within multi-business complexes, including hotels and malls. Access is restricted to those over 20 years of age. Foreigners can enter free of charge, while Thai nationals must pay a 5,000 baht fee. The draft is set to undergo further governmental review before it heads to Parliament for discussion and vote, a government spokesperson confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)