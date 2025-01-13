Left Menu

Thailand Greenlights Casino Bill to Boost Economy and Tourism

Thailand's Cabinet has approved a draft bill legalizing casinos to bolster tourism and the economy. Despite allowing some gambling forms, casinos remain illegal. The bill aims to attract investments, counter illegal gambling, and includes entertainment complexes. Thai citizens face a fee, while it's free for foreigners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Cabinet has approved a draft law legalizing casinos, a move aimed at rejuvenating both its tourism sector and sluggish economy. While certain gambling activities like boxing and horse racing are permitted, casinos continue to remain outlawed in the nation.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated that the bill not only aims to draw investments but also aims to resolve issues of illegal gambling. She highlighted that the initiative is part of a larger governmental strategy to endorse sustainable tourism. The Finance Ministry, which backs the legislation, plans to offer further details on the proposed entertainment complexes in due course.

The draft law suggests casinos can operate within multi-business complexes, including hotels and malls. Access is restricted to those over 20 years of age. Foreigners can enter free of charge, while Thai nationals must pay a 5,000 baht fee. The draft is set to undergo further governmental review before it heads to Parliament for discussion and vote, a government spokesperson confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

