Hisar's Industrial Manufacturing Cluster Set to Transform Haryana's Economy

An ambitious Industrial Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) is being planned near Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, Haryana, covering approximately 3,000 acres. This key project aims to drive industrial growth and is expected to attract massive investments.

The estimated cost is Rs 4,680 crore, with the Haryana government and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) collaborating for its development. In a strategic meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, it was revealed that the IMC could generate over 10,000 job opportunities and draw investments of about Rs 32,000 crore.

The cluster will offer cutting-edge infrastructure such as roads, a water treatment plant, and a solid waste management facility. As part of the broader Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor initiative, this largest IMC in Hisar will benefit from its proximity to the airport, enhancing its appeal to businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)