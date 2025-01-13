Rajnish Retail's Lab-Created Diamond Revolutionizes Global Market

Mumbai-based Rajnish Retail Limited has reached an extraordinary milestone by successfully creating one of the rarest white diamonds in a laboratory setting, an innovation that's set to revolutionize the diamond industry worldwide. This feat has secured them a substantial order worth Rs1,500 crore from diamond giants De Beers and Signet Jewelers for the export of these lab-grown diamonds.

The breakthrough stems from an exclusive and patented process the company developed, significantly lowering both the time and costs of producing high-quality white diamonds. Experts in the industry suggest this could potentially disrupt traditional production and pricing models associated with natural diamonds. Holding exclusive patent rights to this process, Rajnish Retail is on the path to establishing itself as a formidable force in the global diamond arena.

Founded in December 1994, Rajnish Retail's latest development is not merely a technical achievement but a strategic move that could rebalance demands in the sector, positioning India further as a leader in the diamond industry. The company's innovation fortifies its standing as a pioneer in both financial growth and industry innovation.

