Lucknow Enforces 'No Helmet, No Fuel' to Curb Road Fatalities

As of January 26, two-wheeler riders without helmets in Lucknow will face a fuel ban at filling stations. The 'No Helmet, No Fuel' policy, part of the effort to curb road fatalities, has been ordered by Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar.

This policy, in response to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive and the Transport Department's initiative, aims to enforce helmet use among riders and pillion passengers. Petrol pump operators have been granted a seven-day period to install signboards displaying the new rules, specified under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and supported by the UP Motor Vehicles Rules, 1998.

Data from the UP Transport Commissioner highlights the significance of the measure, noting a significant portion of two-wheeler fatalities involves un-helmeted riders. With 36,875 road accidents recorded in 2022 alone, this campaign strives to enhance road safety consciousness and instigate a culture of responsible behavior on the roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)