Spotlight on Pamban: How Railway Safety Measures are Evolving

The Railway Board has introduced a pivotal change, requiring all railway zones to consult the Commissioner of Railway Safety at bridge design stages. This move follows significant design lapses found in the Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical-lift rail bridge connecting Rameswaram island to the mainland.

The decision was triggered by an investigation by Southern Circle Railway Safety Commissioner AM Chowdhary, which uncovered several safety oversights. The new protocol ensures the CRS is kept informed about innovative design aspects, facilitating smooth inspections and openings of critical bridges.

Train services between Mandapam and Rameswaram were suspended after issues with the old bridge, prompting immediate safety enhancements in new constructions. Initiated in 2019 with a target to finish in 2021, the project faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now ready for operations.

