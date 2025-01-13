Urja Global's Profit Takes a Hit Amid Rising Expenses

Urja Global announced on Monday a significant 45 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, attributing the downturn to rising expenses.

The company reported profits of Rs 48.64 lakh, falling from Rs 89.52 lakh in the same period the previous year, according to its BSE filing.

Expenses surged to Rs 20.11 crore, compared with Rs 10.41 crore a year earlier, though total income increased to Rs 20.64 crore from the previous Rs 11.31 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)