Wall Street Indices Dip Amid Rising Yields and Fed Speculations

Wall Street's main indexes began the week on a downward trajectory, with yields climbing sharply following strong payroll data from the previous week. Investors anticipate that the Federal Reserve will maintain its hawkish policy approach throughout most of 2025.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight dip of 13.8 points, or 0.03%, as it opened at 41,924.68. The S&P 500 suffered a more noticeable fall of 45.0 points, or 0.77%, settling at 5,782.02 at the opening bell. The Nasdaq Composite faced the sharpest decline, plummeting 258.0 points, or 1.35%, to start the day at 18,903.664.

The market's response highlights anxiety over potential interest rate hikes, which could further impact economic growth and corporate earnings.

