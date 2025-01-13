Left Menu

Wall Street Indices Dip Amid Rising Yields and Fed Speculations

Stock markets open lower as rising yields, driven by robust payroll data, fuel anticipation of a hawkish Federal Reserve stance. The Dow Jones slips by 13.8 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fall by 45.0 and 258.0 points, respectively, at the opening bell.

Updated: 13-01-2025 20:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes began the week on a downward trajectory, with yields climbing sharply following strong payroll data from the previous week. Investors anticipate that the Federal Reserve will maintain its hawkish policy approach throughout most of 2025.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight dip of 13.8 points, or 0.03%, as it opened at 41,924.68. The S&P 500 suffered a more noticeable fall of 45.0 points, or 0.77%, settling at 5,782.02 at the opening bell. The Nasdaq Composite faced the sharpest decline, plummeting 258.0 points, or 1.35%, to start the day at 18,903.664.

The market's response highlights anxiety over potential interest rate hikes, which could further impact economic growth and corporate earnings.

