Corporate Support for Trump's Inauguration Raises Eyebrows
Major corporations including Hyundai, Stellantis, and Delta Air Lines announced $1 million donations each to President-elect Trump's inaugural fund. Other donors include Boeing, General Motors, Ford, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta. These companies express readiness to work with the new administration on various industrial policies.
In a significant move, Hyundai Motor's U.S. unit, Stellantis—Chrysler's parent company—and Delta Air Lines have announced their decision to donate $1 million each to President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund.
These companies are joined by other industry giants like Boeing, General Motors, Ford Motor, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, in making sizable contributions to the inauguration scheduled for Jan. 20.
Amidst these announcements, Hyundai has expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with the incoming administration to develop policies supporting American manufacturing, securing supply chains, and driving innovation. Meanwhile, the potential for tariffs and alterations to electric vehicle and emission policies remains a point of concern for automakers, foretelling substantial impacts on the industry.
