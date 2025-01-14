Tensions Surge in South China Sea as China's 'Monster Ship' Alarms Philippines
The Philippines has expressed concern over China's deployment of its largest coast guard vessel within Manila's exclusive economic zone, viewing it as an act of intimidation against local fishermen near a contested shoal in the South China Sea. National Security Council spokesman Jonathan Malaya highlighted the alarming aggression demonstrated by China.
The Philippines has raised concerns over the presence of China's largest coast guard vessel within its exclusive economic zone, labeling it as a strategy to intimidate Filipino fishermen operating near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.
In a recent press conference, Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for the National Security Council, expressed the nation's alarm at China's increasing aggression, particularly regarding the deployment of what has been dubbed the 'monster ship.'
Malaya's concern underscores the ongoing regional tensions over territorial waters, emphasizing the Philippines' urgency to seek diplomatic solutions while ensuring the safety and rights of its fishermen in the contested area.
