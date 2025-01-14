Rash Driving: Court Denies Bail in Fatal BEST Bus Accident

The driver of a BEST bus involved in a fatal accident last month in Mumbai, Sanjay More, has been denied bail by a sessions court. The court stated that there was no evidence to support claims of mechanical failure, attributing the collision to More's rash driving.

Additional Sessions Judge V M Pathade rejected More's bail plea, noting that the Regional Transport Office's report found no faults with the vehicle. The crash, which occurred near Kurla railway station, resulted in seven fatalities and injuries to more than 40 people.

More, arrested on the day of the incident, has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The court cited the severity of the incident and potential risk to public safety in its decision to deny bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)