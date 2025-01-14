Rabi Crop Sowing Surpasses 632 Lakh Hectares, MSP Increased for 2025-26

The agricultural landscape in India has seen significant expansion, with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare reporting a Rabi crop sowing area surpassing 632 lakh hectares as of Tuesday. Wheat coverage alone has reached 320 lakh hectares, a noticeable increase from last year's 315.63 lakh hectares.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has sanctioned a rise in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi crops for the 2025-26 marketing season. This move is designed to provide remunerative prices for farmers, with rapeseed and mustard seeing the highest MSP hike at Rs 300 per quintal, followed by lentil (Masur) at Rs 275 per quintal.

Further increments include Rs 210 per quintal for gram, Rs 150 for wheat, Rs 140 for safflower, and Rs 130 for barley. These adjustments align with the Union Budget 2018-19's assurance of an MSP at least 1.5 times the All-India weighted average production cost, ensuring substantial margins for farmers and encouraging crop diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)